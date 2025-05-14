Spain’s Modular DS raises €615K to fuel growth of WordPress site management platform

Spanish startup Modular DS, which provides a centralised platform for managing WordPress websites, has raised €615,000 in seed funding to expand its presence in international markets and further enhance its product.

The funding round includes backing from Spanish tech entrepreneurs and investors, such as Juan Pablo Tejela (CEO of Metricool), Juan Carlos Celaya (CEO of Factoría Digital), and investor Mathieu Carenzo, whose portfolio includes Glovo and Signaturit.

Venture capital firm Draper B1 also participated in the round, alongside public funding bodies ENISA and Sodical, which provided participative loans.

Modular DS offers a SaaS platform that helps agencies and freelancers streamline routine WordPress maintenance tasks such as backups, plugin updates, uptime monitoring, and client reporting. WordPress powers around 43 percent of all websites globally, making it a dominant force in web publishing.

But while the ecosystem is vast, it remains fragmented, particularly when it comes to professional-grade maintenance and automation tools. Modular DS is positioning itself as a user-friendly, bilingual (English and Spanish) alternative to larger competitors like ManageWP and MainWP, offering a clean interface, scalable features, and responsive customer support.

The company recently launched version 2.0 of its platform and is using the new funding to expand its team and double down on growth in English-speaking markets.

“Today, website maintenance isn’t just a technical need, it’s a strategic pillar and a growing opportunity for WordPress professionals looking to build a sustainable business,” said Héctor de Prada, co-founder of Modular DS. “We believe Modular DS can play a leading role in this space, and this investment allows us to push forward on that mission.”

“Attracting traditional investment for WordPress-focused products has historically been challenging,” said de Prada. “But we believe the WordPress ecosystem is incredibly diverse and constantly evolving, with many professionals actively seeking high-quality tools to optimize their workflows. This funding round is also a vote of confidence in that vision.”

With rising demand for automation, security, and managed services, the space is gaining traction as professionals seek to monetise ongoing website care beyond one-off development projects.