Oslo-based Attensi secures over $25M in growth funding for gamified training solutions

Attensi, an edtech providing game-based training and skills development, has raised $25 million in non-dilutive growth funding from Ture Invest Partners, a direct lender in the Nordic region.

This new funding comes as the company accelerates its expansion plans, particularly in the US market, and continues to develop AI-enhanced training solutions.

This choice of non-dilutive growth funding reflects the company’s focus on expanding its operations and maximizing shareholder value without giving up equity. The capital will be used to invest in high-return growth opportunities and further bolster the development of Attensi's AI-powered solutions.

“This is great news for Attensi as we invest further into our growth plans, particularly in the US market. There are several areas where the expected return-on-investment is very high,” said Trond Aas, Co-Founder and CEO of Attensi.

As companies increasingly look for ways to enhance employee skills and engagement, gamified learning solutions are gaining traction. Game-based training is seen as a more interactive and effective alternative to traditional learning methods, offering employees a more engaging way to develop key skills. Attensi’s AI-powered gamified platform is designed to meet this demand, offering scalable and personalized training experiences that can be adapted to various industries. The company’s expansion into the US market reflects the growing global demand for innovative training tools. As businesses seek more flexible and impactful ways to train their workforces, Attensi’s game-based simulations are positioned to play a significant role in the future of workforce development.

The company has consistently achieved over 40 percent year-on-year revenue growth in recent years, including a notable 40 percent ARR increase in 2024 alone. This success is largely attributed to Attensi’s focus on developing cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance training effectiveness and user engagement. A key element of this growth has been the introduction of Attensi RealTalk, a conversational AI tool designed to simulate complex human interactions.

Attensi was named a Strategic Challenger 2025 in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning, as well as making it onto Fast Company's World’s Most Innovative Companies list for 2025 and TIME’s World’s Top EdTech Companies with Statista 2025.

The company’s strategic shift towards the US market is indicative of the growing global appetite for interactive and game-based training solutions.