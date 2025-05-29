FE fundinfo acquires Fundipedia to expand data management capabilities for asset managers

Financial data company FE fundinfo has announced the acquisition of Fundipedia, a UK-based SaaS platform that helps asset managers capture, validate, and distribute product data.

The deal marks FE fundinfo’s fifth acquisition in the past year.

The acquisition, announced on 29 May, extends FE fundinfo’s Nexus ecosystem with Fundipedia’s platform, which automates key operational functions such as data validation, regulatory compliance, and reporting. These capabilities are increasingly pertinent as asset managers face mounting pressures from regulatory complexity and cost inflation.

“Data is at the core of everything we do for our clients. The digital transformation of the investment management industry demands data integrity and efficiency at scale. Fundipedia helps address this foundational challenge for our clients," said Liam Healy, CEO of FE fundinfo. “I'm incredibly excited about the combination... to amplify our existing data strategy, regulatory and client reporting and dissemination across our network.”

Founded in 2007, Fundipedia supports workflow automation and centralised admin,all features that will now integrate into FE fundinfo’s broader ecosystem.

“Fundipedia was designed to empower asset managers with the comprehensive data insight needed to navigate data governance and regulatory demands,” said Simon Swords, Managing Director at Fundipedia. “Joining FE fundinfo allows us to bring that mission to a broader audience, with the support and scale needed to invest further in our platform to strengthen our data curation and validation capabilities."

The deal also broadens FE fundinfo’s geographical reach, particularly across Europe and Asia Pacific, and sets the stage for deeper investments in automation and AI.