Innovation and collaboration: Denmark’s vibrant tech environment

Denmark’s tech ecosystem is thriving, particularly in green tech, healthtech, fintech, robotics, and AI. These sectors are supported by robust digital infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and forward-thinking government policies.
Copenhagen remains the national startup hub, while Odense has rapidly emerged as a key
European tech centre, especially in robotics, automation, and drone technology. This growth is fueled by strong collaborations between the University of Southern Denmark (SDU), industry leaders, and government initiatives. Odense Robotics, one of Europe's largest robotics clusters, brings together over 130 companies and research institutions, offering vital support such as funding and mentorship to startups. Public and private investments, including EU and Danish government backing, further strengthen the city's tech ecosystem.
Government initiatives like
Innovation Fund Denmark and the " Startup Denmark" visa scheme are crucial in supporting early-stage companies, offering funding, mentorship, and opportunities for international scaling.
Denmark’s commitment to sustainability, research, and collaboration has driven international expansion. With continued investment in digital infrastructure and strong public-private partnerships, Denmark is solidifying its position as a European leader in technology, innovation, and sustainable entrepreneurship.
Here are 10 Danish tech companies to watch in 2025.
1
Ageras
Amount raised in 2024: €82M
Ageras is a fintech company with the mission of simplifying financial management for small businesses and freelancers.
Initially launched as a platform connecting businesses with accountants, Ageras has evolved into an all-in-one solution that includes invoicing, accounting, tax services, payroll, banking, and financing. The company operates in several European countries and the US, serving over 300,000 clients.
In 2024, Ageras raised €82 million to accelerate its growth and continue acquiring companies in the fintech sector.
2
Antag Therapeutics
Amount raised in 2024: €80M
Antag Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative peptide-based therapies to address obesity and related cardiometabolic disorders. The company specialises in targeting the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide receptor (GIPR), a novel approach in the treatment of metabolic diseases.
With a mission to provide differentiated and effective treatments for obesity, Antag Therapeutics aims to address unmet medical needs and improve patient outcomes in the growing field of metabolic health.
In December 2024, Antag secured €80 million in Series A financing. The funding is intended to advance AT-7687 through clinical development and expand the company's therapeutic portfolio.
3
Monta
Amount raised in 2024: €80M
Monta is a software company specialising in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. Its platform offers a comprehensive suite of tools for managing, optimising, and scaling EV charging infrastructure, serving stakeholders such as hardware manufacturers, installers, operators, fleet managers, and energy providers.
The company's flagship product, Monta Hub, is a Charge Point Management System (CPMS) designed for high performance and scalability. It includes features like roaming, subscriptions, real-time monitoring, and premium customer service, aiming to maximise efficiency and revenue for businesses and provide an exceptional experience for customers.
In 2024, the company closed a Series B round at €80 million, which intends to invest further in R&D alongside expanding its partner network.
4
Flatpay
Amount raised in 2024: €45M
Flatpay is a fintech company dedicated to simplifying payment solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company offers transparent, flat-rate pricing with no hidden fees, setup costs, or monthly subscriptions, making it easier for merchants to manage card payments.
Flatpay provides various products, including payment terminals, all-in-one point-of-sale (POS) systems, and online payment solutions. These tools are designed to streamline payment processing, offer daily settlements, and provide real-time analytics through user-friendly dashboards.
The company secured €45 million in Series B funding in 2024 to further develop its products and expand into new markets.
5
Pleo
Amount raised in 2024: €40M
Pleo is a fintech company that offers an all-in-one spend management platform designed to simplify business expenses. The platform combines smart company cards, both physical and virtual, with automated tools for expense tracking, invoice payments, reimbursements, and real-time analytics, providing finance teams with control and employees with autonomy.
Pleo’s mission is to make spend management surprisingly effective and empowering by eliminating manual processes and offering seamless integration with accounting tools like Xero, QuickBooks, and NetSuite.
In 2024, the company secured a €40 million debt financing facility from HSBC Innovation Banking as part of a partnership that will enable the two companies to offer integrated services.
6
Again
Amount raised in 2024: $43M
Again is a climate tech company specialising in transforming industrial CO₂ emissions into carbon-negative chemicals through advanced biomanufacturing. By combining millennia-old bacteria with modern biotechnology and AI, Again ferments captured CO₂ and hydrogen to produce essential chemicals like acetic acid, acetone, and ethyl acetate, offering sustainable alternatives to fossil-based products.
In 2024, Again secured $43 million in Series A funding to support its mission to decarbonise heavy industry and enhance supply chain resilience.
Again’s goal is to become the foremost company in carbon transformation and utilisation by using microbiology to convert emissions into eco-friendly chemicals.
7
GetWhy
Amount raised in 2024: €31.7M
GetWhy is a consumer research technology company specialising in AI-powered qualitative insights.
Its platform, Bloom, leverages advanced artificial intelligence to transform video-based consumer interviews into actionable insights within hours, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with traditional research methods.
Designed for marketing and insights professionals, GetWhy's end-to-end solution automates the entire research process, from study creation and participant recruitment to moderation and analysis.
In 2024, GetWhy raised €31.7 million in a Series A funding round. With a commitment to empathy and consumer-centricity, GetWhy aims to revolutionise the market research industry by delivering high-quality insights at unprecedented speed.
8
Lunar
Amount raised in 2024: €24.1M
Lunar is a neobank offering a mobile-first banking platform designed to simplify personal and business finance across the Nordics.
Through its app, users can access a range of services, including free digital accounts, savings with up to 1 per cent interest, budgeting tools, loans, and investment options in stocks and cryptocurrencies. Lunar also provides exclusive offerings such as metal cards, travel benefits, and AI-powered financial assistants to enhance the user experience.
In 2024, Lunar raised €24.1 million to support its ambition of becoming a full-service bank.
9
MATR Foods
Amount raised in 2024: €20M
Matr Foods is a food-tech startup specialising in crafting clean-label, plant-based meat alternatives through traditional fungal fermentation.
By combining Nordic-sourced organic ingredients like oats, split peas, lupins, beetroots, and potatoes, with natural fungi, Matr creates products like patties, mince, and blocks that deliver a juicy texture and deep umami flavour without additives or heavy processing. The company’s mission is to revolutionise the food system by offering sustainable, flavorful alternatives that reduce environmental impact, minimise food waste, and promote biodiversity.
In 2024, Matr secured €20 million in funding to construct its first large-scale production facility, aiming to produce over 3,000 tonnes of fermented meat alternatives annually.
10
Reshape Biotech
Amount raised in 2024: $20M
Reshape Biotech is a company that specialises in automating microbiology experiments through AI-driven robotics.
Their platform integrates high-resolution imaging, built-in incubation, and real-time data analysis to streamline laboratory workflows. This technology enables researchers to monitor experiments remotely, analyse data instantly, and scale operations efficiently.
Serving industries such as food, agriculture, and biotechnology, Reshape Biotech's solutions are designed to enhance reproducibility and accelerate research processes.
In 2024, the company secured $20 million in Series A funding to expand its capabilities and global reach.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments