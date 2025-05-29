Innovation and collaboration: Denmark’s vibrant tech environment

Denmark’s tech ecosystem is thriving, particularly in green tech, healthtech, fintech, robotics, and AI. These sectors are supported by robust digital infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and forward-thinking government policies.

Copenhagen remains the national startup hub, while Odense has rapidly emerged as a key European tech centre, especially in robotics, automation, and drone technology. This growth is fueled by strong collaborations between the University of Southern Denmark (SDU), industry leaders, and government initiatives. Odense Robotics, one of Europe's largest robotics clusters, brings together over 130 companies and research institutions, offering vital support such as funding and mentorship to startups. Public and private investments, including EU and Danish government backing, further strengthen the city's tech ecosystem.

Government initiatives like Innovation Fund Denmark and the "Startup Denmark" visa scheme are crucial in supporting early-stage companies, offering funding, mentorship, and opportunities for international scaling.

Denmark’s commitment to sustainability, research, and collaboration has driven international expansion. With continued investment in digital infrastructure and strong public-private partnerships, Denmark is solidifying its position as a European leader in technology, innovation, and sustainable entrepreneurship.

Here are 10 Danish tech companies to watch in 2025.