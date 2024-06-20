Denmark: Europe's hub for tech innovation and collaboration

Denmark's tech ecosystem thrives on innovation, collaboration, and sustainability. Centered in Copenhagen, it supports a diverse range of sectors including biotechnology, renewable energy, and digital innovation. The city's vibrant startup culture, bolstered by government support and strong R&D focus, attracts global talent and investment.

Denmark leads in sustainable practices, particularly in wind energy and clean technology, embodying a commitment to digital transformation and global impact through innovative solutions.

Here are ten tech companies from Denmark making an impact on the country’s tech ecosystem.