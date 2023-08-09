Bactolife's €30M in funding to commercialise gut health binding proteins

Danish biotech Bactolife develops Binding Proteins to help strengthen the gut microbiome of humans and animals. The Copenhagen-based company, which was founded in 2017, is boosting gut health at an affordable price, lowering the risk of infection and antimicrobial resistance.

“Bactolife is a great example of the strong Danish biotech ecosystem, as its technology platform originates from a Danish University, and was then further enabled by pioneering Danish biotech companies and talents. This bodes well for the future of not only Bactolife, but the Danish biotech sector as a whole," says Aleks Engel, Partner, Novo Holdings, existing investors in Bactolife.

The firm has raised €30 million (since its April 2021 seed round), the round was led by Athos and includes funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and existing investors Novo Holdings and others.

“Infectious diseases and increasing antimicrobial resistance are amongst the biggest threats to global health and development. We are committed to addressing this challenge and believe in Bactolife’s targeted solutions,” says Julian Zachmann, Investment Manager at Athos.

Funding will go towards the commercial launch of its products and upscaling the capabilities of its technology platform.

“Further, it will enable Bactolife to accelerate our partnering efforts with world-leading companies and commercialise our first product concepts for humans and animals,” says Sebastian Søderberg, CEO of Bactolife.