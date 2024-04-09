Reshape Biotech advances global collaboration with $20M Series A

Danish labtech startup Reshape has raised $20 million Series A.

The company is building a new generation of lab automation robots – and the infrastructure behind it – so that scientists and technicians can dramatically accelerate their work by harnessing the power of automation and digitisation to scale experimentation and empower cross-disciplinary collaboration globally.

Reshape Biotech develops automation robots using advanced technology, such as mechatronics, cloud computing, machine-learning-based data analysis, and a deep understanding of biotech applications.

The company's robots are vertically integrated, capturing data accurately and eliminating redundant processes. This makes it easy for customers to digitise microbiology experiments and collaborate globally.

Its tech captures and analyses data, turning the slow, error-prone process of biological analysis into a precise, scalable operation.

Its customers are biotech companies tackling the world's biggest problems –- be it alternative protein development or sustainable agriculture, saving over 500,000 hours annually that would otherwise be lost to manual processes.

According to Carl-Emil Grøn, CEO & Co-Founder of Reshape:

"This is not just about efficiency; it's about accelerating our collective journey towards groundbreaking scientific discoveries that can help us tackle some of the biggest global issues we face today."

The funding will assist with US expansion, and help attract top talent.

Astanor Ventures led today's funding, which was joined by YC, R7, ACME, 21stBio, and Unity co-founder Nicholas Francis.

Lead image: Reshape. Photo: uncredited.