Astanor Ventures closes a second fund of €360M for a sustainable bioeconomy

Today, Belgium-based Astanor Ventures, successfully closed its second venture fund at €360 million.

The investment firm is focused on fostering transformative change in agrifood tech through impact investing and contributes to creating a sustainable bioeconomy.

The company supports early-stage and mission-driven companies that have identified a social or environmental issue and have developed a "nature-positive" solution to resolve it, investing in over 45 companies globally.

Investments include:

Hyris (Italy) enables genetic testing of biological samples in any setting, at any time.

Calyxia (France) who designs and manufactures sustainable microcapsules.

MagrowTech (Ireland), whose magnetic assist technology allows growers to reduce chemicals while spraying crops.

Over the past six years, a diverse portfolio of funds totalling €800 million has thrived, driven by team expertise and the support of substantial investments from prominent family offices and institutional "repeat" investors.

Astanor is aided by an extensive network of entrepreneurs, experts, scientists, leaders, and policymakers, specifically focusing on solutions that foster regenerative agriculture.

According to Eric Archambeau, co-founder and partner of Astanor:

"We are thrilled to share the successful closing of our second venture fund and prove that among a continuously changing environment and economy, Astanor is here to stay. When looking at new companies to invest in, our approach will always look for highly disruptive and scalable business models, driven by ambitious entrepreneurs who share our vision of sustainable and resilient agrifood and bioeconomy systems."

The company firmly believes that every investment made has the potential to contribute to a more sustainable, equitable, and prosperous future. This commitment to impact is a guiding principle that permeates every investment and firm decision.

Lead image: Danist Soh.