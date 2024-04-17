Flatpay raises €45M Series B

Danish fintech Flatpay, which provides payment software for SMBs, has raised a €45M Series B round two years after its founding in 2022.

Flatpay distinguishes itself from other payment providers by offering no setup fees for terminals, no subscription fees, and a flat rate for all card types alongside its data dashboards. The funding will be used to further develop the product, expand into new markets and rapidly scale its team.

The round was led by Dawn Capital, with participation from Seed Capital and other investors. Dawn Capital has raised over $2bn and backed 80+ companies since its founding in 2008, including Tink and iZettle.

Foundedby serial founders Sander Janca-Jensen, Rasmus Busk, Rasmus Hellmund Carlsen and Peter Lüth, Flatpay currently operates in Finland and Germany.

Sander Janca-Jensen, Flatpay CEO and co-founder, commented: