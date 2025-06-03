Treefera secures $30M Series B for AI-driven supply chain resilience solutions

Supply chain resilience startup Treefera has secured $30 million in its Series B funding round, led by Notion Capital with participation from other investors.
In the face of growing economic uncertainty, a stringent regulatory landscape, and increasing environmental risk, Treefera’s platform utilises satellite imagery, drone imagery, and adaptive AI in order to provide real-time, tailored insights into supply chains.
This is especially significant within the first mile of supply chains, a historical blind spot where 60 per cent of global carbon emissions occur.
Treefera was founded by husband-and-wife team Jonathan Horn and Caroline Grey, who left senior positions at JP Morgan and UiPath to address the persistent lack of visibility into the first-mile and impact of nature-based commodities.
Motivated by the need for greater transparency and accountability in global supply chains, they established Treefera to deliver real-time, first-mile traceability using adaptive AI, satellite imagery and financial-grade risk modelling.
Since then, they have built a multidisciplinary team of scientists, technologists, and sustainability experts, with a shared focus on equipping businesses with the data infrastructure needed to manage sourcing, risk, and meet regulatory obligations.
The funding will be used to:
- Accelerate expansion across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, growing Treefera’s global footprint, tapping into more networks to boost business sustainability, risk and resilience.
- Develop AI-driven capabilities within its platform, including enhanced geospatial analytics, regulatory compliance automation, and real-time commodity tracking.
- Continue to support enterprises across various industries, including agriculture, finance, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. Key clients include Amazon Rainforest Conservation, Royal Family Farms, Kita, Anew, ACCIONA, and Maple Credits.
Lead image: Treefera. Photo: uncredited.
