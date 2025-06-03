Treefera secures $30M Series B for AI-driven supply chain resilience solutions

Supply chain resilience startup Treefera has secured $30 million in its Series B funding round, led by Notion Capital with participation from other investors.

In the face of growing economic uncertainty, a stringent regulatory landscape, and increasing environmental risk, Treefera’s platform utilises satellite imagery, drone imagery, and adaptive AI in order to provide real-time, tailored insights into supply chains.

This is especially significant within the first mile of supply chains, a historical blind spot where 60 per cent of global carbon emissions occur.

Treefera was founded by husband-and-wife team Jonathan Horn and Caroline Grey, who left senior positions at JP Morgan and UiPath to address the persistent lack of visibility into the first-mile and impact of nature-based commodities.

Motivated by the need for greater transparency and accountability in global supply chains, they established Treefera to deliver real-time, first-mile traceability using adaptive AI, satellite imagery and financial-grade risk modelling.

Since then, they have built a multidisciplinary team of scientists, technologists, and sustainability experts, with a shared focus on equipping businesses with the data infrastructure needed to manage sourcing, risk, and meet regulatory obligations.

The funding will be used to:

Accelerate expansion across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, growing Treefera’s global footprint, tapping into more networks to boost business sustainability, risk and resilience.



Develop AI-driven capabilities within its platform, including enhanced geospatial analytics, regulatory compliance automation, and real-time commodity tracking.



Continue to support enterprises across various industries, including agriculture, finance, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. Key clients include Amazon Rainforest Conservation, Royal Family Farms, Kita, Anew, ACCIONA, and Maple Credits.

