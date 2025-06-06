Europe launches €55M GENESIS project to address semiconductors' environmental impact

Europe has launched a new €55 million initiative aimed at improving the environmental footprint of its semiconductor sector. The three-year GENESIS project (Generate a Sustainable Industry for Semiconductors), led by French research institute CEA-Leti, brings together 58 partners from across the European chip ecosystem, including large enterprises, SMEs, research and technology organisations, universities and industry associations.

The project is designed to tackle the full lifecycle of semiconductor manufacturing, from material sourcing to waste treatment, by developing sustainable, circular, and lower-impact processes.

It comes at a crucial time for Europe, as the EU attempts to scale up domestic semiconductor production while meeting ambitious environmental targets outlined in both the European Green Deal and the European Chips Act.

“GENESIS is designed to address the complex challenges of building a truly sustainable semiconductor ecosystem,” said Laurent Pain, Sustainable Electronics Programme Director at CEA-Leti. “Its structure reflects both the urgency and the opportunity of Europe’s green transition, powered by the complementary expertise and close collaboration of its partners.”

The EU is pushing to double its global semiconductor market share by 2030 through the European Chips Act, a multibillion-euro industrial policy programme aimed at bolstering supply chain resilience and technological sovereignty.

“The launch of the GENESIS project marks a critical step toward aligning Europe’s semiconductor ambitions with its climate commitments,” said Anton Chichkov, Head of Programmes at the Chips Joint Undertaking (Chips JU), the EU-backed public-private partnership co-funding the project.

“As chips become the backbone of everything from AI to energy systems, their environmental footprint is rapidly growing. GENESIS responds to this urgent challenge by pioneering sustainable alternatives in materials, waste reduction, and resource efficiency.”

The GENESIS project is co-financed by the European Commission, participating EU member states, and the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) via the Chips JU framework.

A key focus area is the development of PFAS-free alternatives, reflecting increasing global scrutiny over the environmental and health risks of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances used extensively in semiconductor etching, cleaning, and coatings. Regulatory pressure around PFAS is mounting in both Europe and the US, and GENESIS aims to offer viable, industrial-scale substitutes that reduce dependency on these so-called “forever chemicals.”

The project will integrate sensor-based abatement systems for real-time emission control, with the aim of significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions during manufacturing.