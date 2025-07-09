Novenda Technologies raises $6.1M to scale multi-material 3D printing for dental labs

Today, Novenda Technologies announced $6.1 million in funding to transform dental product manufacturing through its multi-material 3D printing technology.

Novenda Technologies was founded in 2019 by Klaas Wiertzema, Petra Doelman and Joost Anne Veerman following intensive market research and collaboration with dental professionals. By 2021, the company had installed its first printer at the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, achieving its first multi-material print using its proprietary software and materials. This milestone marked the beginning of an intensive development process, leading to a successful proof of concept for nightguards and dentures in 2023.

The company’s full stack technology enables the manufacturing of more comfortable, natural-looking dental products that combine hard materials for protection with soft materials for comfort — all in a single piece. This represents a fundamental shift in dental product manufacturing.

While traditional methods require manual assembly and post-processing, the company’s platform combines multiple materials seamlessly in a single print run, using water-soluble supports that dissolve with a simple tap water wash.

Most significantly, Novenda Technologies has developed smart print modes that achieve precise layer control without mechanical rollers — a limitation that causes ink contamination and restricted colour capabilities in competing systems.

According to Klaas Wiertzema, CEO and co-founder of Novenda Technologies, the combination of water-soluble support and the absence of mechanical interventions to compensate for imprecisions ensures unprecedented long-term accuracy and eliminates the need for extensive post-processing.

“This is particularly important in a world where dental technicians are becoming increasingly scarce and expensive.”

The platform's colour management algorithm achieves unlimited colour possibilities using just a few base colours, while maintaining superior mechanical properties that ensure products won't break during use.

The system can produce up to 15 nightguards and 8 dentures per hour, making it ideal for mid-size and large dental labs. While Novenda’s LD100 printer represents a one-time investment, the LD100 works exclusively with its own materials to ensure quality and biocompatibility, generating recurring revenue while maintaining strict quality standards.

The timing of Novenda’s solution coincides with a significant shift in the dental industry. The workflow for producing dental prostheses is becoming increasingly digital, with oral scanners replacing manual impressions. However, existing manufacturing techniques haven't kept pace with this digital transformation, often requiring substantial manual intervention.

In several countries, this challenge is driving a trend toward centralised manufacturing facilities, where Novenda’s automated platform will have a huge impact.

Brightlands Venture Partners led the funding, with participation from KBC Focus Fund (Belgium), Borski Fund (NL) and Limburg Business Development Fund/LIOF (NL) as well as a group of angel investors and an Innovation Credit from RVO.

Olga Goor, Investment Manager at Brightlands Venture Partners, added:

"Novenda Technologies’ multi-material jetting technology is a breakthrough in digital dentistry, enabling scalable, high-precision manufacturing with minimal waste and post-processing. This not only sets a new quality standard for dental products but also enhances affordability of dental care for patients that are unable to afford alternatives currently available in the market. This will ultimately drive the transformation of the dental industry towards a more sustainable and equitable future."

Nuno Carvalho, Investment Director at KBC Focus Fund, shared:

“At KBC Focus Fund, we invest in deep-tech companies that push the boundaries of innovation, and Novenda is a prime example of this. Their groundbreaking multi-material jetting technology has the potential to transform the dental industry by enabling cost-effective, high-quality production of dental products with minimal waste and post-processing."

Novenda Technologies has built a team of fifteen experts across physics, chemistry, material science, and software engineering. Their innovations are protected by multiple patents, with more in the pipeline.

Early feedback from the industry has been exceptional, with experts noting that the surface finish and aesthetic appearance of Novenda’s night guards are "the best we have seen," and some even suggesting that "multi-material jetting is the future in dental."

Looking ahead, Novenda plans to expand its platform to other dental applications and eventually enter new markets where individualised mass manufacturing is key.

The company's immediate focus is on deploying its technology in large and mid-size dental labs across Europe and the US, where its high-throughput, automated solution can help meet growing demand.