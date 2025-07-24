IdentifAI raises €5M to tackle the rise of deepfakes with AI-driven detection platform

Italy-based IdentifAI, the fast-growing startup tackling the threat of AI-generated disinformation, has raised a €5 million funding round led by United Ventures. This new investment follows a €2.2 million seed round less than a year ago. It will fuel IdentifAI’s international expansion in Europe and into the US, as well as the continued development of its proprietary deepfake detection technology.

Founded by cybersecurity experts Marco Ramilli and Marco Castaldo, IdentifAI has developed a cutting-edge AI platform capable of accurately and confidently identifying whether content, such as images, videos, or voice recordings, has been generated or altered by AI or if it is an authentic human creation.

Marco Castaldo, co-founder of IdentifAI, explained:

We’ve built a system that evolves in real time, allowing us to respond rapidly as new generative models enter the market. With AI’s exponential growth, we’re working against the clock, and this new funding round couldn't come at a better time. Our background in cybersecurity is a key differentiator, because it means we understand the inherent danger of a tech, or risks associated with potential deviant uses of it.

The company’s mission, captured in its motto We Stand For Truth, is to preserve the authenticity of human expression and empower people to navigate a digital world where the line between real and artificial is increasingly blurred.

From the very beginning, our goal has been to build a global company — because truth is a universal value, and it needs to be protected on a global scale,

added founder Marco Ramilli.

With generative AI becoming a core part of digital infrastructure, demand for solutions like IdentifAI is rising fast. A recent UNCTAD report projects the global AI market will grow from $189 billion in 2023 to $4.8 trillion by 2033, a 25-fold increase in a decade. Over the same period, AI’s share of the frontier technology market is expected to jump from 7 per cent to 29 per cent.

Public concern is growing as well. A recent Deloitte study revealed that nearly 70 per cent of people familiar with generative AI fear it could be used to mislead or manipulate them. Around 60 per cent reported difficulty in telling the difference between AI-generated and human-made content, while an overwhelming 84 per cent believe synthetic media should be clearly labelled.

Massimiliano Magrini, Managing Partner and co-founder of United Ventures, commented:

IdentifAI is building technology to address one of the most pressing challenges created by the rapid advancement of AI itself: distinguishing what’s real from what’s not. This is a foundational issue for the future of AI. The team has demonstrated exceptional vision, execution, and international ambition — positioning IdentifAI as one of Europe’s most promising players in the fight against disinformation.

The new funding will support IdentifAI’s entry into key European and US markets, where the company already counts a team of high-calibre AI and security specialists. The round will also help accelerate R&D efforts to continuously perfect the accuracy and performance of IdentifAI’s detection models.

Lead image: IdentifAI team | Photo: Uncredited