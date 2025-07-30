Tzafon raises $9.7M pre-seed to scale AI compute and launch Lightcone

Tzafon has closed a total of $9.7 million in a pre-seed round to significantly expand its computing infrastructure, accelerate the development of its autonomous AI agent technology, and launch Lightcone, an agent designed to operate seamlessly on a user’s behalf across any app or platform.

Tzafon is an AI company focused on developing action-oriented AI agents that can automate complex digital tasks. Its advanced multi-agent systems are designed to enhance operational efficiency for both enterprises and individual users.

At the core of Tzafon’s technology is a unique framework that enables agents to operate across digital environments. By integrating advanced machine learning, reinforcement learning, and a proprietary AI architecture, Tzafon is pushing the boundaries of what agentic AI can do. The company’s first model has already demonstrated industry-leading performance, achieving top results on web-based tasks in OSWorld.

While AI has made significant progress in areas like research, writing, and graphic generation, its capacity for meaningful action is still in its infancy. Tzafon is working to close that gap, bringing powerful, action-capable AI into real-world applications.

Noah Löfquist, CEO and co-founder of Tzafon, shared:

Our vision at Tzafon is to build agents from the ground up that are capable of collaborating across any digital and, in the future, physical environment. This round enables us to significantly expand our compute resources to train smarter, better, and more agentic AI models. And launch Lightcone, which will reduce the friction between intention and action across any digital device.

The extension round was led by HV Capital, with participation from Streamlined VC, Kakao VC, Oliver Jung, and angel investors from OpenAI and xAI.

Lina Chong, Partner at HV Capital, commented:

It's inevitable that AI will go beyond read / write and move into the realm of actions. There's a huge gap in the market with many infrastructure challenges to make agents lightning fast, scalable, and more autonomous when it comes to performing tasks. It's an emerging and fast-changing space, as is with all other aspects of AI. The Tzafon team continues to release agents that are highly performant and able to function cross-platform. An amazing feat for a team that’s just getting started.

With the new funding, Tzafon aims to quickly scale its compute infrastructure to meet rising demand, speed up product development, and reinforce its strategic position. Soon, users will be able to access Lightcone directly and tap into cutting-edge agentic technology.

Our approach fundamentally reshapes how people leverage AI, providing not just incremental improvements but transformational results.

Löfquist added.