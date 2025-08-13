Iceland’s tech ecosystem: Scaling innovation from a renewable core

Over the past two years, Iceland has continued to strengthen its position as
a digitally advanced and innovation-driven economy. With a population of just
under 400,000, the country combines world-class digital infrastructure, a
highly educated workforce, and strong public support for research and
development to foster a thriving tech environment.
According to the
, Iceland benefits from a high level of labour
participation, strong productivity, and forward-looking innovation policies.
These factors have supported the growth of its digital and knowledge-based
industries, even amid broader global economic uncertainty. OECD’s
2025 Economic Survey
Iceland boasts world-class digital infrastructure, ranking 6th globally for
broadband speed in 2025.
The European Innovation Scoreboard names
Iceland a “Strong Innovator,” with above-average performance in digital skills,
R&D collaboration, and access to venture capital, further reinforced by its
100 per cent renewable energy use.
The country’s small domestic market has encouraged Icelandic startups to
adopt a
global mindset from day one,
supported by robust connectivity, multilingual talent, and access to EU
research and funding programs such as Horizon Europe.
As Europe continues to prioritise digital sovereignty and deep-tech
innovation, Iceland is well-positioned to contribute as a dynamic,
well-connected player with a highly skilled workforce, resilient
infrastructure, and strong public-private innovation frameworks.
These Icelandic tech companies are ones to watch in 2025.
1
GeoSalmo
Amount raised in 2024: €13.4M
GeoSalmo is a land-based salmon farming, leveraging hybrid flow-through technology and Iceland’s clean geothermal and freshwater resources to produce high-quality, sustainable salmon entirely onshore.
GeoSalmo stands out as a high-tech, eco-conscious disruptor in aquaculture, combining advanced engineering, renewable energy, and sustainable farming to redefine land-based salmon production in Iceland.
In 2024, the company secures €13.4 million for a land-based salmon farming venture in Iceland.
2
Activity Stream
Amount raised in 2024: $13.5M
Activity Stream is transforming how live entertainment venues connect with their audiences.
Designed for theatres, concert halls, and sports arenas, the platform brings together ticketing, marketing, and e-commerce data into one unified system. By using real-time analytics and AI-powered tools, Activity Stream enables venues to personalise communication, predict audience behaviour, and drive ticket sales more effectively.
With seamless integrations and a growing global client base, it’s helping cultural and entertainment organisations turn data into deeper engagement and smarter decision-making.
In 2024, Activity Stream secured $13.5 million to broaden its impact across the US, Europe, and the UK.
3
Treble Technologies
Amount raised in 2024: €11M
Treble Technologies is a deep-tech B2B SaaS scale-up pioneering high-fidelity acoustic simulation.
Founded in 2020, the company offers both a cloud native web app and a Python SDK that combine wave-based finite element modelling with geometrical acoustics for fast, accurate audio simulations.
Their platform enables virtual prototyping and synthetic audio data generation, boosting AI development in speech and spatial audio, optimising architectural acoustics, and improving automotive cabin design, all 10–100 × faster than traditional tools.
In September 2024, Treble closed an €11 million Series A round, marking a significant step toward scaling R&D and enterprise adoption.
4
AviLabs
Amount raised in 2024: €8M
AviLabs developed Plan3, a leading passenger disruption management platform that enables airlines to automate and personalise solutions during disruptions.
Built by aviation experts, the platform takes a passenger-first approach to service recovery, automating everything from rebookings and rerouting to issuing compensation and vouchers. It's an intuitive, end-to-end system that reduces manual workloads, cuts operational costs, and helps airlines comply with regulations like EU261.
By integrating real-time data, fraud prevention, and scalable pricing with no upfront fees, Plan3 enables carriers to respond quickly and efficiently to travel disruptions. As more airlines adopt the solution, Plan3 is setting a new standard for operational resilience and traveller satisfaction in modern air travel.
In 2024, the company secured €8 million investment.
5
LAXEY
Amount raised in 2024: €6M
Laxey is a land-based aquaculture innovator developing a sustainable salmon farm. The company was established by a group of entrepreneurs, led by a local family with over 75 years of history in the seafood industry.
The company plans a 32,000–36,000 tonne annual capacity using advanced hybrid flow-through RAS technology, producing 4 million smolt per year and creating over 100 local jobs.
In July 2024, the company raised €6 million to finance the phased construction of its grow-out facilities.
6
Plaio
Amount raised in 2024: €4.3M
PLAIO is a B2B SaaS innovator that delivers AI-powered supply chain planning tailored specifically for the pharmaceutical industry.
Its visual planning platform centralises demand, manufacturing, and purchasing workflows, enhancing forecast accuracy, optimising production schedule visibility, and preventing inventory waste.
Unique features like the PLAIO Coplanner, an AI-driven assistant, enable real-time decision support via natural language inputs and self-adaptive planning. Trusted by leading pharma companies, PLAIO integrates smoothly with existing ERP systems and delivers immediate cost savings and efficiency improvements.
In 2024, the company raised €4.3 million to enhance its AI Coplanner platform and to expand both new and existing partnerships, reinforcing its position as a leading provider of AI-driven planning solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.
7
Moombix
Amount raised in 2024: €2.27M
Moombix is an edtech startup revolutionising live online music education, especially for adult learners.
The platform functions like an “Airbnb for music lessons,” connecting students with expert teachers for one-on-one, flexible live sessions, including instrument instruction, DJing, and vocal coaching.
It's fully integrated platform features teacher profiles, seamless booking and payment, in-lesson tools like shared files, recordings, and progress tracking, designed specifically to fit into adult learners’ busy lifestyles.
In October 2024, Moombix raised €2.27 million in seed funding to expand its marketplace, enhance user experience, and prepare for a UK launch.
8
Prescriby
Amount raised in 2024: €2M
Prescriby is a clinical treatment management platform that generates personalised tapering plans for opioids, benzodiazepines, SSRIs, and other addictive medications.
It fills the gap between initial prescription and addiction therapy by enabling healthcare professionals to proactively manage and safely discontinue high-risk medications.
With clinical pharmacists and physicians overseeing taper plans, Prescriby empowers practitioners to prevent addiction while streamlining care and saving time.
In 2024, Prescriby raised €2 million for its treatment management platform for addictive medication.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments