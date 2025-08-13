Iceland’s tech ecosystem: Scaling innovation from a renewable core

Over the past two years, Iceland has continued to strengthen its position as a digitally advanced and innovation-driven economy. With a population of just under 400,000, the country combines world-class digital infrastructure, a highly educated workforce, and strong public support for research and development to foster a thriving tech environment.

According to the OECD’s 2025 Economic Survey, Iceland benefits from a high level of labour participation, strong productivity, and forward-looking innovation policies. These factors have supported the growth of its digital and knowledge-based industries, even amid broader global economic uncertainty.

Iceland boasts world-class digital infrastructure, ranking 6th globally for broadband speed in 2025. The European Innovation Scoreboard names Iceland a “Strong Innovator,” with above-average performance in digital skills, R&D collaboration, and access to venture capital, further reinforced by its 100 per cent renewable energy use.

The country’s small domestic market has encouraged Icelandic startups to adopt a global mindset from day one, supported by robust connectivity, multilingual talent, and access to EU research and funding programs such as Horizon Europe.

As Europe continues to prioritise digital sovereignty and deep-tech innovation, Iceland is well-positioned to contribute as a dynamic, well-connected player with a highly skilled workforce, resilient infrastructure, and strong public-private innovation frameworks.

These Icelandic tech companies are ones to watch in 2025.