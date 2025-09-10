Meet5 secures €8M for international expansion

Frankfurt–based Meet5, a socialising app for people over 40, has raised €8 million in Series A funding from European venture capital firm Peak. With this investment, the company is doubling its team to 80 people, expanding across the Benelux, France, and the US, and giving members richer, more personalised content and smarter recommendations.

A WHO study published in June 2025 shows that one in six people suffers from loneliness. In a world increasingly dominated by AI and digital content, Meet5 takes a different approach by focusing on real-life social experiences.

Targeting one of the largest yet underserved markets, people over 40, the platform empowers this active and loyal demographic to expand their social circles and build lasting friendships.

Lukas Reinhardt, founder and CEO of Meet5, explains:

Our community is looking for meaningful encounters that leave a lasting impression. We connect people who want to try new things, build friendships, and actively shape their lives. With this Series A funding, we’re expanding into international markets and further developing our feed intelligence to make the user experience more personalised and help like-minded people connect more easily.

With 2.5 million members, more than 40,000 activities each month, and around 300,000 participants, the community is thriving across Europe. From hikes and dinners to cultural events and travel, members turn online discovery into real-world experiences. Premium memberships further simplify staying connected.

With its scale, engaged user base, and recurring revenue model, Meet5 is uniquely positioned to lead the growing global market for social connections.

David Zwagemaker, partner at Peak, commented:

Lukas, Kai, and the Meet5 team have impressively demonstrated how to build an active, loyal community. We've looked at various companies building social platforms for IRL activities, and Meet5's unique focus on building a community for the 40+ population stood out for us - and for their members as well!



Meet5 has enormous international growth potential that fosters real human connections in an increasingly digital world.

The funding will be used to expand the team, drive international growth, and improve the app’s intelligence to deliver more tailored activities and connections.