sun.store closes €6M round to grow Europe’s B2B solar marketplace

Warsaw-based sun.store, a B2B digital marketplace for solar components, has raised €6 million in seed funding to modernise how solar, PV, and battery equipment is sourced and traded across Europe. The round was co-led by Contrarian Ventures, Market One Capital, and Movens Capital, with participation from FJ Labs, Push Ventures, and Aidiom.

Procurement in the sector remains largely manual, fragmented, and inefficient, especially for smaller installers, distributors, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firms. Email and spreadsheet workflows limit access to supply, slow transactions, and increase the risk of mismatches, delays, and opaque pricing.

Europe’s solar and storage market represents €35–40 billion in installed components each year, and parts often change hands four to five times before installation, which further inflates transaction volumes and values. Much of this activity still runs through offline channels that lack transparency, scalability, and speed.

Founded in 2023, sun.store was created to address these challenges. The company enables verified sellers to list products with structured data, dynamic pricing, and integrated logistics. Buyers, including installers, wholesalers, and EPCs, can search and filter offers in real time, obtain instant quotes, and complete transactions with flexible payment options and embedded support.

The platform verifies counterparties, standardises product data, and provides end-to-end order tracking to reduce mismatches and delays while improving transparency and efficiency.

While the initial focus is on solar and storage, sun.store’s longer-term aim is to become the leading digital platform for clean-energy equipment, spanning HVAC, heat pumps, e-mobility infrastructure, and electrical components. The company continues to grow its network of merchants and buyers and is hiring across multiple teams.

The new funding will accelerate product development, expand the feature set, and strengthen go-to-market efforts. sun.store will also scale its operational and commercial teams, with an emphasis on merchant onboarding and support, strategic sourcing, and business development.