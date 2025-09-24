Goodvest raises €12M to expand economic and social impact offerings

The responsible investment platform Goodvest has closed a €12 million Series B, two years after its Series A. The round was led by Serena, with participation from business angels and existing investors Ring Capital, Polytechnique Ventures, ALM Innovation (AG2R LA MONDIALE’s innovation fund), and Globivest.

Founded in 2020 by Joseph Choueifaty, Antoine Bénéteau, and Aurore Pinon-Jacques, Goodvest positions itself as the first fintech to offer investment solutions fully aligned with the Paris Agreement. Its product suite includes life insurance (including children’s policies), retirement savings plans, savings accounts, and private equity. These offerings exclude financing for harmful industries (e.g., fossil fuels, tobacco, companies violating the UN Global Compact) and prioritise sectors central to the ecological transition, such as renewable energy, low-carbon transport, and sustainable agriculture.

Goodvest applies a transparent methodology that, since 2024, also accounts for biodiversity impact. A 2024 Reclaim Finance study found its Goodvie life insurance to be the least exposed to fossil fuels. Since launch, the company estimates its portfolios have avoided more than 100,000 tons of CO₂e, while offering savers customizable allocations aligned with their preferences.

With retail investing on the rise, Goodvest aims to meet demand through straightforward access and stringent ESG standards. It partners with impact-focused players, including Helios, Sycomore, and CFCAL-Banque (Crédit Mutuel Arkéa). The company seeks to strengthen its leadership in responsible savings and set a benchmark for transparent, positive-impact investments.

The funding will be used to expand ecological and social impact offerings, develop new strategic partnerships, and hire additional team members, with a focus on scaling a private wealth management service launched in the spring.