revel8 nets €7 million to fight AI-powered cyberattacks

Berlin-based cybersecurity startup revel8 has raised a €5.7 million seed round, bringing total funding to €7 million since its 2024 founding. The round was led by Peak, with participation from Fortino Capital, Merantix Capital, and angels including Mario Götze, Sergej Epp (CISO, Sysdig), Michael Schrank (CISO, Adidas), Rogier Fischer (Co-founder & CEO, Hadrian), and Alexander Rinke (CEO, Celonis).

Generative AI has lowered the barrier to producing convincing fake voices, images, and messages. Vishing incidents surged in 2024, with high-profile deepfake attacks continuing into 2025. Despite the sophistication, most breaches still stem from human error.

Founded by Julius Muth, Tom Müller, and Robert Seilbeck after observing gaps in defences against AI-based impersonation, revel8 aims to train “human firewalls” at scale.

The company mirrors modern attacker tactics: its AI-native, deepfake-first platform rapidly replicates new social-engineering methods and uses OSINT to tailor simulations to each employee. Individuals receive adaptive, role-aware training “playlists” that evolve with behaviour and performance, turning the human layer into an active line of defense through multi-channel, in-the-moment exercises.

Co-founder and CEO Julius Muth argues that traditional e-learning is outdated, and realistic simulations of current, relevant scams are far more effective:

By continuously exposing users to cyberattacks across all communication channels, we help clients build a strong security culture and reduce the risk of costly incidents.

The new funding will enable Revel8 to scale its team, enhance enterprise capabilities, and accelerate global expansion.