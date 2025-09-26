PostScriptum launches NestAI to build Europe’s next tech frontier

PostScriptum – the original cradle for Silo AI, acquired by AMD in 2024 in Europe’s largest AI acquisition – launches a new initiative with NestAI to build next-generation technology.



According to TechEU’s sources, NestAI brings together leading experts to form a next-generation innovation lab. In stealth, the team has expanded to nearly 50 world-class AI scientists and engineers, many holding a PhD and drawing experience from globally renowned organisations.



The NestAI team consists of several engineers with an Intel pedigree, including 20 senior engineers with end-to-end physical AI capability, combining deep AI expertise with a strong hardware and software background. Since then, Nest AI has also added key talent with a background in top AI, tech and defense companies worldwide, including Palantir, Kongsberg, Saab, Xiaomi, Microsoft, Huawei, HP, Intel, Patria, Sensofusion, Nokia, MIT, UC Berkeley and many more.

According to PostScriptum, the initial team members have experience in delivering mission-critical AI devices, robotics and autonomous systems, and enabling mission-ready prototypes within months.



PostScriptum says the goal is to double NestAI’s team size within the next six months.



Backed by PostScriptum, and aligned with its mission for long-term, balanced growth, NestAI launches as an innovation lab designed to build boldly, with the aim to develop technologies that will shape the future. While the company identifies as a multi-domain lab, its first focus is said to be robotics and unmanned vehicles — applied in logistics, inspection, surveillance, security, and defence.



PostScriptum grows Europe’s AI-native portfolio



PostScriptum aims to be a generational AI company that develops digital category leaders with AI at the core. PS is dedicated to supporting, building, and investing in digital companies to help them become AI-first and reach their full potential.



In 2024, Foundation PS announced a donation of 13 PS Fellow professorships to leading Finnish universities, forming the initial professorships of the ELLIS Institute Finland.



PostScriptum has built a fast-growing portfolio of companies with AI at their core, strengthening the European ecosystem of AI-first and AI-native companies.



To name a few, the Swedish app-building AI platform Lovable has accelerated from early product to broad adoption, achieving record-breaking ARR growth from € 0 to € 100 million in just 8 months. While being under construction, the portfolio also includes companies like: