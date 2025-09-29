GoodFit nets $13M to reshape go-to-market in the AI era

GoodFit, a London-based AI-driven go-to-market platform, has raised $13 million Series A led by Notion Capital, with participation from Salica Investments, Inovia Capital, Robin Capital, Common Magic, and Andrena Ventures.

Founded in 2020 by Harrison Rose (who previously co-founded Paddle) and Aleksander Bury, GoodFit positions itself as an intelligence layer for modern GTM, combining proprietary market data, first-party performance data, and configurable tooling to help commercial leaders identify, prioritise, and engage customers with precision across both human-led and programmatic strategies.

The traditional sales approach, in which leaders managed large teams while having limited interaction with the tools in use, is changing. As AI reshapes go-to-market practice, GoodFit aims to give revenue leaders more direct control.

The platform provides a unified view to pinpoint target companies, align representatives to high-propensity accounts, build and run end-to-end campaigns, forecast the most effective channel mix for each customer, and continuously optimise customer acquisition costs based on outcomes.

According to CEO and co-founder Harrison Rose, high-quality, specific data is essential for these systems. Without it, ICPs remain shallow and outreach becomes generic. As AI assumes more tasks, data becomes the core input for decisions on segments, channels, resource allocation, and real-time CAC optimisation.

This Series A represents GoodFit’s first external funding. The capital will be used to expand access to a broader set of companies and to accelerate development of capabilities that enable revenue leaders to achieve GTM outcomes directly with agents.