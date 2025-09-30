Boldr raises $3.2M to turn homes into residential power plants

London-based energy tech company Boldr has raised an oversubscribed $3.2 million seed round to advance its mission of turning homes into active grid participants, helping homeowners reduce costs while supporting grid operators amid rising demand.

The round included participation from venture capital funds across North America and Europe, including Ada Ventures, Unconventional Ventures, Inclimo Climate Tech Fund, Prosegur, Techstars, S20 Fund, and Viva Holdings, the latter being the owner of a leading HVAC contractor brand and a Boldr customer. Boldr is already backed by leading industry figures, including the former Head of Manufacturing at Tesla and the former Head of Engineering at SpaceX.

The US power grid is under pressure as demand rises from the electrification of heating and cooling, the growth of EVs, AI, and data centres. While wind and solar output have expanded, generation often occurs outside peak demand, complicating peak management and raising reliability concerns. Large greenfield projects, such as nuclear or utility-scale renewables, are slow and capital-intensive. Practical technology solutions are required to close this gap.

Boldr addresses this need at the household level. The company builds smart heating and cooling products and a companion app that automates climate control, supports grid-connected savings, and helps households manage bills in real time. Rather than waiting for long-lead infrastructure, Boldr leverages the existing installed base of HVAC systems, enhanced by EVs, home batteries, and rooftop solar, to unlock distributed, flexible capacity quickly and at lower cost.

Delivered through contractor networks, Boldr’s hardware and software integrate seamlessly into homes to bring energy use under active management. Homeowners can optimise consumption, reduce bills, shift usage away from peak hours, and supply capacity back to the grid when needed.

Madi Ablyazov, Boldr’s CEO and co-founder, said the company views each home as a potential power plant:

By tapping into everyday energy devices, starting with HVAC, we can provide peak capacity to the grid while helping families lower bills and optimise usage. This round fuels our expansion across the US HVAC market and beyond.

The funding will accelerate Boldr’s effort to make homes active grid resources, reducing costs for homeowners and helping operators manage rising demand. The company plans to expand partnerships with HVAC contractors and wholesalers, extend its platform to additional high-load household devices, and scale its residential power-plant model to boost grid flexibility.