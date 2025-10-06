European tech weekly recap: €1.5B in deals and September's highlights

Last week, we tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.5 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 In September 2025, European tech companies secured €8.4 billion, up 163 per cent month over month from €3.2 billion and double September 2024’s €4.2 billion. Deal count totalled 367, an increase of 94 per cent from August (189) and 6 per cent year over year compared with September 2024 (347).

🚀 Deals above €100 million played a significant role in shaping the overall funding landscape. While the number of transactions increased compared with both August and the previous year, the sharp rise in total capital raised was largely influenced by a handful of very large rounds, which contributed substantially to September's €8.4 billion total.