EIT unveils €978M, £4.4M for British drones and EU Inc. racks up praise

This week, we tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.5 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.





💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Thought Machine raises £45M as losses increase

🇮🇹 Lexroom secures $19M Series A to redefine legal workflows with AI

🇬🇧 Simple Life lands $35M to scale its AI health coach





🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇱 Dutch oncology company Merus to be acquired for €6.8B

🇬🇧 Mews acquires Flexkeeping to automate housekeeping and boost guest satisfaction

🇩🇪 Carya acquires Dagosoft

🚀 Interesting moves from investors



🧠 Former Sequoia partner Miller targets B2B AI with "unique model" VC firm

🇪🇺 Why Europe's angel investors are rallying behind EU-INC's 28th Regime

🛩 UK Government awards £4.4 million to aviation and drone tech startups

🗞️ In other (important) news

🧯 Investors don’t understand AI, says founder of OpenAI safety adviser

🇬🇧 The rise of female founders in AI: Lessons from Haut.AI’s journey

⏰ It’s now or never: final day to back Eu Inc.'s 28th regime

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🤖 Meet Cortex: Sereact’s foundation model that lets robots think on their feet

🇫🇮 Finnish car-logistics pioneer Flovi rolls into Poland

💊 What’s in a Name: Why this AI startup honours Aaron Swartz in its mission to transform drug development



