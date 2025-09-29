Italy’s Lexroom secures $19M Series A to redefine legal workflows with AI

Lexroom, an Italian startup using generative AI to transform the legal sector, has closed a $19 million Series A round.



Founded in 2023 by Paolo Fois, Martina Domenicali, and Andrea Lonza, Lexroom supports lawyers and corporate legal teams in legal research, drafting, and advisory services, with an approach based on high-quality legal sources tailored to different jurisdictions.

In the past six months, the startup has tripled its client base and doubled its team, with expansion already underway in Germany and an imminent launch in Spain.

“The legal industry is undergoing a revolution,” said Paolo Fois, CEO and co-founder.

“With this round, we will accelerate international growth and build the future of the legal profession with AI at its core.”

Just six months after a $2 million Seed round led by Entourage, the Italian startup has already doubled its workforce and tripled its customer base.

Today it stands among the fastest-growing startups in Italy and Europe.

Silicon Valley VC Base10 Partners. The round also saw participation from Spanish VC Acurio Ventures, View Different founded by Diego Piacentini – who will also take on an advisory role at the company – and Riccardo Zacconi, founder of King (Candy Crush), along with other strategic angel investors.

The deal also confirmed the support of existing investors such as Entourage, Verve Ventures, and Joe Zadeh. Following the investment, RexhiDollaku, General Partner at Base10 Partners and a long-time investor, will join Lexroom’s board, marking a new chapter of international growth for the startup.

“Lexroom is transforming one of the largest and most tradition-bound industries with a product that lawyers actually love using. Paolo, Martina, and Andrea bring an impressive mix of deep legal expertise and product vision, and in just a short time have shown how AI can meaningfully change the way legal work gets done," said Rexhi Dollaku, General Partner at Base10 Partners.

"We’re proud to be partnering with them as they set a new standard for AI in the legal sect

Lead image: Lexroom AI. Photo: uncredited.

