Intelex Vision secures £5.6M Series A for AI-powered surveillance solutions

Video analytics company Intelex Vision has closed a £5.6 million Series A funding round.

Founded in 2017, Intelex Vision develops advanced AI-powered surveillance solutions that leverage 4th generation AI to autonomously monitor, analyse and detect safety and security threats in real-time.

With a global presence across five continents and partnerships with over 70 distributors and technology partners, Intelex Vision's AI processes over 2 billion hours of video every month, transforming sectors that include critical infrastructure, transportation, healthcare and urban environments, enabling faster response times and improved operational efficiency.

The funding round is backed by Acurio Ventures, Adara Ventures, and Inveready, among others.

Callum Wilson, co-CEO of Intelex Visio, commented:

"This strategic investment allows us to fuel our commercial growth whilst continuing to invest heavily in the product and disruptive and differentiated AI technology that underpins it".

Michael Vorstman, co-CEO added, "After growing our revenues 11x over the past 3 years, in this new phase of our development, we will aim not only to strengthen and expand our position in our existing markets but also start to address some of the largest ones globally".

According to Hugo Fernández-Mardomingo, partner at Acurio Ventures, rising insecurity perception in cities and critical infrastructure projects, posits Intelex Vision technology as "a game-changing opportunity to shift the status quo from forensic post-event data analysis to real-time threat monitoring."

Nico Goulet, Founding Partner at Adara Ventures, added: