Jotelulu raises €4M to empower IT companies selling cloud services to SMEs, driving cloud computing across Europe

Today Spanish cloud services distributor Jotelulu announces a €4M Series A funding. Jotelulu is a white-label cloud services platform that helps any IT company sell cloud services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) competitively, under their own brand, and without relying on existing cloud infrastructure giants.

The company was founded in 2018 by CEO David Amorín, who transformed his IT company into a cloud services platform after his own experience of trying to sell cloud services to SMEs.

Jotelulu aims to solve the critical challenges IT companies face to provide cloud services and to help accelerate the digital transformation of SMEs across Europe.

Surprisingly, the majority of SMEs in Europe do not use any cloud services at all.

Amorin asserts:

"The only way to get SMEs onboarded to the cloud is through the IT company – the technology partners that SMEs already trust," said Amorín. "We offer a unique and simple solution to the challenges faced by IT companies who wish to provide cloud services."

Jotelulu bundles the necessary tools and support throughout the entire cloud software sales and management lifecycle – from marketing materials and documentation to help their sales teams to legal contracts and creating invoices.

This allows IT companies to easily resell them as their own and bundle any combination of services to fit their specific customers' needs.

As a result, IT companies can provide higher quality support and cloud solutions to their SME clients and, ultimately, improve their profit margins on selling these services.

Jotelulu's solutions are already used by over 3,000 SMEs and 10,000 total users across Spain and Portugal, making the platform a key regional cloud player.

The investment is led by Adara Ventures, with participation from US-based fund G2A Investment Partners and previous investors Fundación Bankinter and Big Sur Ventures. The funds will accelerate Jotelulu's expansion into France and beyond.