Simple Life lands $35M to scale its AI health coach

London-based Simple Life has closed a $35 million Series B led by Hartbeat Ventures, founded by actor and entrepreneur Kevin Hart, along with Liquidity. The raise follows a year of strong performance in 2024, including $100 million in revenue, 64 per cent year-over-year growth, operating profitability, more than 20 million downloads and over 17.5 million pounds lost by users.

Simple Life provides an AI-powered health app that supports weight loss through personalised plans, on-demand virtual coaching, and real-time nutritional insights. The company targets a large and growing market: the global digital health market is projected to expand from about $340 billion to roughly $940 billion over the next five years, while many existing solutions remain costly, fragmented, or difficult to scale.

The platform’s approach combines evidence-based behaviour change, continuous guidance, and real-time nutrition to deliver durable weight outcomes and healthier metabolic profiles, with or without GLP-1s.

Its AI coach, “Avo,” delivered 19 million coaching messages in January 2025. In a peer-reviewed study of 50,000+ users, 42 per cent achieved at least 5 per cent weight loss at one year, with higher engagement associated with improved outcomes. Each new member contributes data that enhances personalisation across the user base, creating a compounding behavioural-intelligence effect.

Commenting on the round, Mike Prytkov, founder and CEO of Simple, said the industry often fixates on the outcome, while Simple prioritises the journey, making it adaptive, rewarding, and sustainable. With the company’s data and methodology, he added, users don’t need obsessive calorie counting or extreme restrictions.

We’re turning healthy habits into a motivating game, helping people not only see results, but also build a more positive relationship with health and wellness.

With the new capital, Simple will advance AI for real-time personalisation, multimodal coaching, scaled content creation, and behaviour–science–based gamification to improve retention. Looking ahead, the company plans to launch a gamified companion experience that, based on early testing, has improved both retention and weight-loss outcomes by using streaks, rewards, and motivational prompts to make habit-building more engaging.