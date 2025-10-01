Investors don’t understand AI, says founder of OpenAI safety adviser

Investors don’t understand AI technology and are not being “particularly smart” about investing in it, according to the founder of a UK AI firm that advises OpenAI and other frontier model companies on AI safety. Marc Warner, the founder of UK AI firm Faculty AI and a former government AI adviser, said: “When I talk to investors, it's clear that they don't understand the technology.

“It's the same people who were telling me AR and VR were the most important technology of our time two years ago and crypto two years before that. I certainly don't think that investors are being particularly smart about where they put their money and eventually that will cause a bubble.”

Warner’s comments come as billions of dollars of investor funds are being deployed into frontier AI model companies, which are attracting sky-high valuations amid concerns of an AI bubble.

Despite concerns of an AI bubble, Warner said he was much more bullish on AI than he was five years ago. Speaking on the Tech.eu podcast, he added: “AI will continue to be the most important technology of our time, I think.” Elsewhere on the podcast, Warner talked about the challenges for organisations implementing AI tools.

He said: “It’s a huge deal. AI is both a complicated technology that has the normal technology change management difficulties and some that are particular to itself.” He also talked about some of the public and private sector work undertaken by Faculty AI, which came to prominence in the UK during Covid-19 when it helped track hospital admissions.

Its client roster includes Anthropic and OpenAI, checking the safety of their models before they are released, as well as working with the UK government on a project to help develop AI to handle teacher lesson plans and mark homework. Warner also talked about some of the defence tech work Faculty AI was undertaking.