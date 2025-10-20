European tech weekly recap: More than 85 tech funding deals worth over €2.2B

Last week, we tracked more than 85 tech funding deals worth over €2.2 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were healthtech (€1.1 billion), energy (€333.4 million), and logistics (€147.1 million). Regionally, companies from 🇫🇮 Finland secured €774.3 million, followed by 🇩🇪 Germany (€389.2 million) and the 🇬🇧 UK (€331.1 million).

❗ Let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.