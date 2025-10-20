Certificall raises €1M seed to strengthen its position in the European market

Toulouse-based Certificall, a trusttech company, has closed a €1 million seed round led by TomCat, Groupama, and InsurAngels.

Founded in 2022 by insurtech specialists Guillaume Laurent and Nicolas Chabauty, Certificall provides fast, certified, and cost-efficient visual evidence solutions for insurers, brokers, and large industrial clients.

In France, insurance fraud is estimated at about 5 per cent of P&C premiums, with over €695 million identified in 2023 and rising to €902 million in 2024, according to the French Insurance Fraud Prevention Agency. This is largely due to the increasing use of artificial intelligence tools.

Certificall addresses this issue with a technological architecture designed to guarantee the probative value of each piece of evidence from the moment it is captured. The architecture is based on four complementary pillars: geolocation, a tamper-proof certificate, qualified time stamping, and the eIDAS signature seal.

According to the company, each report takes about 90 seconds on average, and more than 3 million photos have been certified to date.

Guillaume Laurent, president and co-founder, explained:

The increase in fraud in 2021-2022 was just the beginning. Over the past two years, generative AI has become increasingly sophisticated and accessible to everyone. Today, our priority is to block fraud at the source.

As the EU targets 80 per cent adoption of a digital identity wallet by 2030, Certificall positions itself as a trusted third party fully compliant with eIDAS, the European regulation for electronic identification and trust services.

This compliance ensures that every digital proof issued by Certificall is legally valid across the EU, giving companies in document-sensitive sectors a reliable and compliant way to guarantee the integrity of their digital evidence.

The new funding will support further technology development and accelerate commercial expansion in Europe.