OpenAI offers UK data storage, as says UK customer numbers quadrupled in 12 months

OpenAI is offering UK customers, including the government and businesses, the option of storing their data in the UK for the first time, as it unveils an extension of its partnership with the UK government.

The move comes as the ChatGPT developer says the number of people using it products in the UK has quadrupled in the past year, though it did not disclose specific numbers.



The government today announced a further roll-out of its deal with the $500bn-valued OpenAI, aimed at helping Ministry of Justice civil servants benefit from ChatGPT. It supports the department’s plans to provide its employees access to OpenAI's business offering, ChatGPT Enterprise, aimed at boosting productivity.



As part of the deal, UK businesses, developers, university students and the government will be able to store their data in the UK for the first time.

The move is designed to boost security and safety amid a rise in cyber attacks as well as meeting data protection requirements. The Ministry of Justice will be given the first option on data storage.

The move comes as OpenAI looks to drive up enterprise usage of its products. The government's current use of OpenAI tech, includes civil servants using Humphrey, the Whitehall AI assistant, to boost productivity.



Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the number of people using OpenAI products in the UK had increased fourfold in the past year.

Altman said: "It's exciting to see them using AI to save time, increase productivity, and get more done. Civil servants are using ChatGPT to improve public services and established firms are reimagining operations. We're proud to continue supporting the UK and the Government's AI plan.”

Deputy prime minister David Lammy said: “Our partnership with OpenAI places Britain firmly in the driving seat of the global tech revolution – leading the world in innovation and using technology to deliver fairness and opportunity for every corner of the United Kingdom.”

