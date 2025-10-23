The biggest European cleantech deals in H1 2025

Europe’s cleantech
sector attracted €1.1 billion in funding across 112 deals in H1 2025. While
this represents a small share of the €33.7 billion raised across 1,941 European
tech deals overall, the scale and ambition of recent cleantech rounds highlight
the sector’s growing strategic importance in Europe’s transition to net zero.
The largest funding
rounds spanned clean mobility, renewable energy, circular materials, and green
industrial innovation. Investment activity remained strong across the
continent, with Germany (21 deals), the UK (18), Switzerland (13), Spain (10),
and the Netherlands (9) emerging as key hubs of climate innovation.
From
waste-to-hydrogen pioneers to smart-energy leaders, European founders are
turning deep-tech solutions into scalable climate impact, cementing cleantech
as one of the continent’s most dynamic and promising investment frontiers.
The following are the ten largest funding rounds in the
European cleantech industry during the first half of 2025.
1
Aegis Energy (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €118M
Aegis Energy is a UK-based clean mobility infrastructure company accelerating the decarbonisation of commercial transport.
It develops and operates multi-energy refuelling hubs designed for van and truck fleets, combining high-speed electric charging with hydrogen, HVO and bio-CNG fuels. Backed by major institutional investment, Aegis is building a nationwide network of sustainable transport hubs offering bookable charging, driver amenities and fleet-friendly logistics solutions, supporting businesses in their transition to net-zero operations.
In January, Aegis Energy secured €118 million in funding to develop clean energy hubs across the UK and drive the decarbonisation of commercial transport.
2
Enpal (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €110M
Enpal is a renewable energy company dedicated to making green, affordable energy accessible to homeowners.
Enpal offers a complete “all-in-one” solution that includes rooftop solar panels, battery storage, an EV wall box and a smart app for monitoring, and gives customers the flexibility to either rent or buy the system, typically without upfront payments.
By integrating installation, financing, maintenance and energy management under one roof, Enpal aims to reduce dependency on conventional utilities and accelerate the transition to decentralised, clean energy.
In April, the company received €110 million in investment.
3
Pulpex (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2025: £62M
Pulpex is a sustainable packaging technology company that pioneers fibre-based bottles, replacing glass and plastic.
It's patented, single-mould paper bottle is made from FSC-certified, responsibly sourced wood pulp and is designed to be widely recyclable in the paper stream. Pulpex licenses its technology and works with a global partner network to manufacture at an industrial scale, enabling brands to cut single-use plastics without sacrificing distinctive shapes or on-pack branding.
Pulpex’s mission is simple: deliver sustainability at scale through renewable packaging and help shape a plastic-free future.
Pulpex secured £62 million in February, which will be used to construct its first commercial-scale manufacturing facility near Glasgow.
4
Fastned (Netherlands)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €71.2M
Fastned is a charging company building a European network of ultra-fast charging stations powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.
Founded in 2012, Fastned designs, builds, and operates architecturally distinctive, people-centric stations along high-traffic routes to make long-distance electric travel easy and reliable.
The company’s mission is to accelerate the transition to electric mobility by delivering the most convenient, joyful charging experience in Europe.
The company raised a total of €71.2 million through two separate bond issuances in February and in June.
5
GravitHy (France)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €60M
GravitHy is an industrial startup focused on decarbonising the iron and steel sector. The company aims to replace traditional coal-based iron production by using renewable or low-carbon hydrogen to produce Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) and Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI).
By enabling low-CO₂ iron feedstock, GravitHy helps meet rising demand for greener steel in construction, automotive, wind power and other sectors, while aligning with Europe’s industrial decarbonisation goals.
In March, GravitHy secured €60 million to advance low-carbon iron production and steel decarbonisation
6
Fairmat (France)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €51.5M
FAIRMAT is a deep-tech materials company that turns carbon-fibre waste into high-performance, recyclable composites. Using proprietary robotic processes, FAIRMAT transforms end-of-life CFRP into the “Fairmat Chip,” the building block for laminates, panels, and parts used across sports, energy, mobility, and electronics.
The company operates an end-to-end, closed-loop ecosystem, from waste recovery to manufacturing, powered by in-house software, AI-driven layouts, and quality control.
In April, Fairmat secured €51.5 million to close the loop on material recycling.
7
Tado° (Germany)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €30M
tado° is a German smart-home technology company that specialises in intelligent climate-control solutions for residential buildings, offering smart thermostats, radiator controls, heat-pump optimisers and associated cloud-based services.
tado°’s systems use geolocation of residents, weather forecasting, and building-characteristic data to reduce energy consumption while maintaining comfort. The company reports having saved approximately 2.5 million tons of CO₂ to date.
By combining hardware (thermostats) and software intelligence (app control, analytics), tado° enables homeowners to automate climate control, integrate dynamic electricity tariffs, and optimise energy use, thereby contributing to lower bills and lower emissions.
In March, tado° secured €30 million to transform the way heating and cooling systems operate in buildings.
8
Plagazi (Sweden)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €29.5M
Plagazi is a cleantech company turning non-recyclable waste into circular, fuel-cell-grade hydrogen.
Its patented Plagazi Process® uses high-temperature plasma gasification to convert municipal and hazardous waste, capturing CO₂ and yielding hydrogen plus recyclable by-products, offering an alternative to landfill and incineration. Plagazi develops turnkey plants, handling engineering, permitting, commercial set-up, and operations, and is scaling through flagship projects such as Gävle Circular Park, designed for carbon-negative hydrogen production.
In May, Plagazi officially secured a €29.5 million grant from the EU Innovation Fund to support its flagship project, Gävle Circular Park (GCP).
9
Gradyent (Netherlands)
Amount raised in H1 2025: €28M
Gradyent is a company that powers the decarbonisation of district- and industrial-heating systems through its real-time Digital Twin Platform. The technology creates a virtual replica of heating, cooling, steam and CO₂ grids by fusing geospatial, weather, sensor and physics-based data to enable operators to optimise performance, cut CO₂ emissions by up to 10 per cent, reduce operational costs and lower CapEx by up to 20 per cent.
Gradyent’s mission is to enable energy-operators to optimise, decarbonise and grow their systems, delivering reliable, flexible and sustainable grid operations and contributing to the broader transition toward integrated, low-carbon energy systems.
In April, Gradyent secured a €28 million funding round to accelerate platform development and global expansion.
10
BeZero (UK)
Amount raised in H1 2025: $32M
BeZero Carbon is a global carbon-credit ratings agency for the voluntary carbon market.
Built by a team that blends environmental science, geospatial analysis, and capital-markets expertise, BeZero’s platform combines project ratings, market data, and research to guide credible climate decisions.
The company also publishes tools and insights, including portfolio ratings, a market risk report, and a policy tool, to give users structured visibility on quality, exposure, and regulatory context across project types and geographies.
BeZero Carbon raised $32 million in January to expand global carbon ratings services.
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments