Riff secures $16M Series A led by Northzone for business-ready vibe coding

Oslo-based Riff (formerly Databutton), the platform operators use to build and launch high-impact applications, has raised $16 million in Series A funding, bringing their total raised to $21 million. The round is led by Northzone, with backing from existing investors Skyfall Ventures, Maki.vc, Sondo Capital, Global Founders Capital, and new investor Illusian.

Riff focuses on practitioners at all levels within organisations, enabling them to create AI applications and agents to improve productivity and output.

The company aims to solve a widespread challenge in AI app development, where the rapid growth of AI tools has not been matched by real business impact, and many initiatives still fall short of success. Riff’s platform extends beyond typical vibe coding tools by providing native data connections and integration with secure, production-grade infrastructure. Users can also draw on starter apps, templates, and guidance from Riff’s team.

This approach allows users to build applications that combine complexity, real data, and security to solve practical business problems. In turn, this supports higher customer satisfaction and retention, and better project completion rates.

Riff reports adoption across industries such as financial services, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer goods.

The Series A funding will be used to expand Riff’s reach, enabling the company to empower thousands more professionals to build and deploy impactful AI solutions.