Paygentic nets $2M pre-seed to power payments for AI-native firms

Paygentic, an all-in-one billing and payments platform for AI-native and agent-driven products, has completed a $2 million pre-seed round led by MiddleGame Ventures, with participation from Anamcara Capital, Aperture, Alan Morgan (Chairman at Adfisco), Angel Invest, and others.

Founded by Susan O’Neill and SamuelAlarco Cantos, Paygentic addresses a core challenge for AI-native companies: highly variable compute costs paired with billing systems that default to fixed monthly SaaS fees, constraining upside and increasing exposure to downside risk.

The platform provides tooling and infrastructure for hybrid pricing, including subscriptions, usage-based, and outcome-based models, helping companies align revenue with actual consumption and results. Built for the speed and complexity of modern AI, Paygentic converts agent activity (prompts, outcomes, and usage events) into revenue, unifying billing, payments, and pricing in a single agent-focused stack that is quick to launch and easy to scale.

Operating in stealth since its founding earlier this year, Paygentic has been working with a select group of early adopters.

The investment will support team growth and faster product development, with a focus on advancing agentic billing capabilities and strengthening the payments infrastructure to serve a growing customer base.