EnduroSat secures $104M to expand production of advanced small satellites

Sofia-based EnduroSat has closed a $104 million funding round. Riot Ventures, Google Ventures, Lux Capital, the European Innovation Council Fund, and Shrug Capital participated as the company advances its mission to streamline access to space data.

EnduroSat is an aerospace company dedicated to making space more accessible. The team designs, builds, and operates advanced small satellites and satellite modules, enabling organisations to deploy and manage space missions more efficiently.

The funding coincides with the official opening of EnduroSat’s state-of-the-art Space Center in Sofia, addressing accelerating global demand for small- to mid-sized satellite constellations.

The new 188,340-square-foot facility gives EnduroSat the capability to manufacture up to two 200-500kg satellites daily and features advanced RF labs, hardware and mechanical labs, ISO-classified clean rooms, and comprehensive space qualification facilities, delivering speed, reliability, and cost efficiency in satellite manufacturing.

Raycho Raychev, EnduroSat CEO and founder, said:

This latest investment, combined with the launch of our new Space Center, marks a pivotal moment. It not only validates our strong market traction but significantly accelerates our ability to deliver highly capable, cost-effective satellite constellations at an unprecedented scale, moving us closer to a future where space data will become universally accessible and instantly available.

The new funding will enable EnduroSat to scale its production capacity for advanced constellation customers, accelerating time-to-orbit by supporting the manufacturing of up to two ESPA-class satellites per day.