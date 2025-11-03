European tech weekly recap: Over €2.4B invested in the tech ecosystem in the last week of October

Last week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €2.4 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

📊 The top three industries that raised the most were telecom (€859.4 million), software (€710.1 million), and artificial intelligence (€188.4 million). Regionally, companies from 🇫🇮 Finland secured €859.4 million, followed by 🇮🇹 Italy (€668 million) and the 🇬🇧 UK (€229.4 million).

❗ Let's get you up to speed on everything that happened last week, including your handy.csv file, allowing for an even more in-depth analysis.