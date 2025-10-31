Bending Spoons secures $710M, two new Sequoia funds and teen founders hustling hard

This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €2.4 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe., and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇮 Nvidia makes $1BN investment in Nokia

🇮🇹 Bending Spoons raises $710M at $11BN, one day after buying AOL

🇸🇪 Legaltech Legora raises $150M Series C

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 BMLL acquired by Nordic Capital

🇩🇪 The Danish VC sourcing startup Evertrace is acquiring the Berlin-based deal sourcing startup Morphais

🇳🇱 Amsterdam unicorn Mews continues acquisition spree with US-based AI company DataChat

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💸 Sequoia launches two early-stage funds, says Europe's founder pool “never been stronger”

🧬 Earlybird Health promotes two new partners as firm deepens biotech and analytics focus

🔐 VC-backed Antidote accelerator launches to fuel the UK’s next fintech and Bitcoin wave

🗞️ In other (important) news

😠 Ukrainian startups can raise external funding during “hard war”, says country’s newest unicorn

💰 Soft landing in Silicon Valley: how the European Startup Embassy helps CEE founders go global

☀️ Meet the 18-year-old founder behind three Top-100 AI powered Apps — and a 100-hour work week

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🚘 Hyperdrives cracks the ‘holy grail’ of EV motor cooling with manufacturable direct-conductor tech

⏱ Beyond death: how Lyfeguard is building a platform for everyday life — and life after

🤖 Intercom expands to Berlin with new AI R&D Hub and 100 jobs

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇱🇻 Desktop Commander lands €1.1M pre-seed for AI desktop automation 🇬🇧

🇳🇱 CityLegends raises €1.7M 🇩🇪

🇩🇪 Scavenger AI lands €2.5M to bring company data to every employee

🇨🇭 MoleSense secures €156,000 to pioneer molecular wearables in maternity care

🇬🇧 SAGES receives £190,000 funding to scale sustainable dye made from food waste







