Earlybird Health promotes two new partners as firm deepens biotech and analytics focus

Life sciences investor Earlybird Health has promoted Dr. Rabab Nasrallah and Dr. Christoph Massner to Partners. Both new partners have led the firm's strategy across biotech, data-enabled therapeutics and medtech.

Earlybird Health, part of Earlybird Venture Capital, focuses on early-stage investments in biotech, medtech, and digital health. The wider Earlybird group manages more than €2.5 billion in assets and has backed over 70 companies across Europe, including nine IPOs and 36 trade sales.



“Rabab and Chris combine discipline and bold thinking. As they step into the partnership, they will help lead the future of Earlybird Health,”

said Thom Rasche, Partner at Earlybird Health.

“They have each helped shape how we evaluate opportunities, support portfolio teams, and translate innovation into clinical impact.”



Massner joined Earlybird in 2018 and brings a commercial-led perspective spanning diagnostics, healthtech platforms, and device-enabled therapeutics. He has led several transactions across Earlybird Health I & II, focusing on business models that integrate data and AI into healthcare delivery and product development.

He serves on the boards of Noscendo, Ariceum Therapeutics, and Hilo, and is a board observer at Shape Memory Medical and Alesi Surgical. Earlybird said he also plays a role in connecting its health portfolio with the wider technology investment ecosystem.

Nasrallah, who joined Earlybird in 2020, brings a therapeutics and platform-led investment perspective. She has been closely involved in developing the firm’s biotech strategy and building partnerships with venture and pharmaceutical investors across Europe and the United States.

Her board roles include HAYA Therapeutics, Greywolf Therapeutics, and Portal Biotech, alongside observer positions at GEMMABio, Priothera, ImCheck Therapeutics, and Prothea Technologies..

The promotions reflect Earlybird Health’s growing role in Europe’s life sciences ecosystem, which has seen increased investor interest amid advances in data-driven healthcare and biotech platforms. European life sciences VC investment surpassed €10 billion in 2024, driven by continued demand for innovation in precision medicine, AI-led drug discovery, and clinical technologies.