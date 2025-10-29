Marleybones snaps up £2.5M to scale Pantry Fresh® dog meals

London-based Marleybones, a premium dog food brand, has closed a £2.5 million funding round led by TAW Ventures, the investment firm founded by Jane Lauder, with follow-on support from JamJar Investments, Active Partners, and Animal Health Angels.

The round stands out for its strong female representation, with a female-founded company and an all-female investor team, still rare in European venture capital.

Founded in 2020 to bridge the gap between quality and convenience, Marleybones offers Pantry Fresh® meals that are slow-cooked, nutritionally complete, and packaged in sustainable cartons. The range also includes vet-developed supplements, an omega oil, and natural air-dried treats, each vet-approved and produced in the UK.

This investment follows over 200 per cent growth since the previous round and several milestones: expanded retail distribution, new product partnerships, a line of functional supplements, and a pilot veterinary channel.

Mikala Skov, Co-founder of Marleybones, said:

We’ve built strong traction across D2C and retail, expanded into supplements, and proven category demand with triple-digit growth. With TAW Ventures and JamJar by our side, we’re ready to accelerate our journey to make Pantry Fresh® a household standard.

On sustainability, Marleybones partnered with rePurpose Global to achieve plastic-neutral certification, sources 100 per cent of UK-made products from locally grown British ingredients, and packages all meals in fully recyclable Tetra Pak cartons, avoiding millions of single-use plastic pouches and trays.

Josephine Bager, co-founder of Marleybones, noted that the company’s growth reflects strong demand for dog food that doesn’t compromise on nutrition or ease of use. She said the Pantry Fresh® meals show that both can be delivered together, and the new funding will help Marleybones reach more customers and continue shaping the fresh dog-food category.

The new funding will expand teams across creative, customer experience, and retail, build brand awareness via influencers, PR, retail activations, and events, and accelerate performance marketing and customer acquisition.