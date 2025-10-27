BMLL acquired by Nordic Capital

UK’s BMLL is set to be acquired by Nordic Capital in a transaction carried out with BMLL’s management and minority shareholder Optiver. Financial terms were not disclosed.

BMLL is an independent provider of harmonised historical market data and analytics, delivering Level 3, Level 2, and Level 1 order-book data across global equities, ETFs, and futures. Founded in 2014 in the University of Cambridge’s machine-learning labs, the company enables banks, asset managers, hedge funds, exchanges, and academic institutions to accelerate research, optimise trading strategies, and improve alpha generation. Its cloud-native platform provides harmonised, nanosecond-timestamped data from 100+ venues, reducing in-house engineering and speeding time to insight.

Nordic Capital’s investment includes a primary capital infusion to fund product development, innovation, and client delivery. BMLL plans to broaden venue coverage, extend historical depth, and expand multi-asset capabilities, positioning the firm as an alternative to incumbent providers. The initiative advances BMLL’s goal of building a trusted “golden copy” of high-quality, AI-ready historical market data to support decisions across the trading lifecycle, from research and alpha generation to execution analytics.

With Nordic Capital’s backing, BMLL will strengthen its go-to-market capabilities and deepen partnerships with exchanges, technology platforms, and market-infrastructure providers. The existing management team, led by CEO Paul Humphrey, will continue to run the business and remain shareholders.