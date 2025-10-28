Desktop Commander lands €1.1M pre-seed for AI desktop automation

Latvian-based Desktop Commander, the company behind the open source Desktop Commander MCP server, has raised a €1.1 million pre-seed round led by 42CAP, with participation from BADideas Fund.

Desktop Commander MCP provides AI-controlled access to a user’s computer and file system, enabling it to manage files, use the terminal, and review, write, and deploy code from natural language instructions, saving time and handling complex tasks without requiring users to code.

Founded in March 2025 by former colleagues Eduards Ruzga (ex-Infogram, Prezi), Dmitrijs Sergejevs (ex-Juro), and Lauris Lietavietis (ex-Infogram, Prezi, Printify, Oxylabs), Desktop Commander has become one of the most-used MCPs on Smithery, the Docker MCP Hub, and the Claude connectors marketplace. It now has thousands of daily active users, including founders building products, developers reviewing and deploying code, and knowledge workers automating routine tasks.

Built on Anthropic’s MCP standard introduced in late 2024, now with more than 15,000 MCPs, Desktop Commander is currently in beta with a paid offering that extends its core functionality based on user feedback.

I initially developed the first iteration of the product as a custom GPT in 2023 to address a personal work-related challenge; it did not gain substantial interest at that time. However, I revisited the concept when Anthropic introduced their new MCP standard in late 2024, and it experienced significant adoption in April of this year. What I find most rewarding is users expressing that they have acquired capabilities they previously did not realize they possessed,

stated Eduards Ruzga, CEO and co-founder.

Desktop Commander will use the new funding to make coding and local automation tools more accessible to non-technical users. The team is currently beta-testing a paid offering based on the MCP framework that extends functionality informed by user feedback.