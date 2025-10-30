Scavenger AI lands €2.5M to bring company data to every employee

Frankfurt-based Scavenger AI has raised €2.5 million in seed funding to make company data as easy to access as asking a question. The round was led by BMH Beteiligungs-Managementgesellschaft Hessen (BMH), with participation from xdeck, and existing investors High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF) and Calm/Storm Ventures.

Across Europe, small and mid-sized companies hold vast data, yet insights often stay locked behind technical barriers and limited data talent, with information spread across ERP, CRM, and SQL systems that require specialist skills or IT queues.

Scavenger addresses this gap between data availability and usability. Its natural-language platform lets employees query data through a single interface, reducing reliance on spreadsheets and dashboards across finance, operations, and sales, and returning answers in seconds with full traceability.

Our goal is simple: any employee should be able to make data-driven decisions without writing a line of code,

said co-founder Maximilian Hahnenkamp.

The company is already supporting data intelligence for customers such as Telekom, Mann & Schröder, and Wangen Pumpen.

Developed in Europe for European companies, it differentiates itself from US business intelligence tools. Designed for the large SME segment in the DACH region, it brings together enterprise-level analytics and full GDPR compliance, offering a form of business intelligence not previously available to European SMEs.

Europe’s SMEs deserve AI that’s secure, explainable, and built around their needs—not a black box,

added co-founder Felix Beissel.

The company will use the funds to accelerate product development, expand across Europe, and make enterprise-grade analytics accessible to a broader range of SMEs.