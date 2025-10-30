Human Health secured €4.7M to expand its patient-first Precision Health

London-based Human Health, a patient-first precision health platform, has secured a €4.7 million seed round from LocalGlobe, Airtree, Skip Capital, Aliavia, and Scale Ventures, with participation from angels including Arvind Rajan (Cricket Health), Eric Salama (former Kantar CEO), and David Shein (OIF Ventures).

In the EU, more than one in three adults (35 per cent) live with a long-standing health condition, and waiting times have risen in several countries, leaving many patients to manage care across multiple providers and rely on ad hoc tools.

Human Health develops patient-centred solutions. By combining patient-reported data with AI, its Precision Health platform creates a feedback loop that helps individuals track their health, identify patterns, and generate actionable insights. The goal is to make precision healthcare broadly accessible, extending tools typically reserved for clinicians and leading institutions.

Founded by former Canva product leaders Kate Lambridis and Georgia Vidler, Human Health lets users capture their medical history, track interventions, and generate clinician-ready reports. With consent, de-identified experiences can also contribute to research. AI surfaces patterns across mind, body, and lifestyle, helping users focus on areas such as mental health, pain, gut, women’s health, autoimmune conditions, or sleep. When it’s time to see a clinician, the platform compiles a clear report built from real patient data.

The new funding will help the company accelerate development of advanced features, expand coverage into additional conditions, and give patients the option to contribute anonymised data to research.

Human Health will also scale its B2B platform, Human Evidence, enabling selected life sciences partners to gather real-world, patient-reported data at scale.