Swedish legaltech Legora raises $150M Series C

Legal technology company Legora has raised $150 million in a Series C funding round, valuing the company at $1.8 billion.

The round was led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from existing investors ICONIQ, General Catalyst, Redpoint Ventures, Benchmark, and Y Combinator. The company plans to more than double its headcount over the next year while establishing new global hubs.

The company is now headquartered in New York and the investment will support Legora’s global expansion and continued development of its AI-powered platform for legal professionals.

The UK is now among the companys fastest-growing markets, with clients including Linklaters, Deloitte Legal, and Bird & Bird.

“We are seeing astronomical demand for our product. Legal professionals across the globe are adopting AI into their work at an unprecedented rate, and I could not be more proud of supporting our customers on this journey,"

said Max Junestrand, CEO and co-founder of Legora.

Legora’s platform is used by tens of thousands of legal professionals for document review, research, drafting, and collaboration. The company works closely with major law firms such as Linklaters, Cleary Gottlieb, Goodwin, and MinterEllison, positioning itself as a partner in digital transformation rather than a simple software vendor.

Headquartered in New York, Legora operates offices in Stockholm, London, Denver, and Sydney.

