Agate Sensors wins Swedish defence contract for physiology monitoring

Finnish deep tech startup Agate Sensors has secured an innovation contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) under its Military Innovation Program to demonstrate its hyperspectral sensing technology for human performance monitoring.

Founded in 2024 as a spin-out from Aalto University, Agate Sensors is headquartered in Espoo and backed by investors Voima Ventures and LIFTT. The company develops software-defined, chip-scale hyperspectral imaging solutions designed to deliver laboratory-grade optical sensing across multiple industries.

The agreement marks Agate Sensors’ first defence collaboration and the first external demonstration of its physiological monitoring technology in high-stress and high-risk military environments. The project aims to evaluate how the company’s ultra-miniaturised hyperspectral sensors can enhance understanding and decision-making in defence contexts.

Agate Sensors’ hyperspectral photoplethysmography (HPPG) system captures hundreds of light wavelengths to measure subtle biochemical and metabolic changes, going beyond conventional wearable sensors that rely on only a few wavelengths. The technology has been miniaturised into a fingertip-sized solid-state chip suitable for wearable integration.

“This isn’t an incremental step, it’s a new capability that changes how defence forces can understand, predict, and optimise human performance in the most demanding environments,” said Mikael Westerlund, Chief Business Officer at Agate Sensors.

The FMV collaboration will run until March 2026 and include technical validation, joint demonstrations, and presentations at Purple NECtar 2025 in the Netherlands and Defence Innovation Paris later this month. While the project focuses on wearable-based human monitoring, Agate Sensors said its hyperspectral platform could eventually support applications such as smart weapon optics, drone systems, and autonomous platforms.

Beyond defence, the company sees potential for its technology in sectors including consumer health, agriculture, food quality control, and product authentication.