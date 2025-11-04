CMS provider Totalmobile secures new investment to scale globally

UK-based field service management software provider Totalmobile has received new investment from Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, and funds managed by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG) to support its next stage of growth and international expansion.

The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval. The deal marks an exit for Bowmark Capital, which invested in Totalmobile in 2020 and supported its expansion and product development over the past five years.

Totalmobile currently serves more than 900 customers and 500,000 field workers across sectors including health and social care, government, property and facilities management, and infrastructure. The company said the new backing will help it scale its technology globally and strengthen its position as a leader in field service management software.

The funding will enable Totalmobile to further develop its Field First platform and expand its footprint across new markets. The company has grown rapidly in recent years, entering the Nordics and Australasia, completing four acquisitions, and reaching £58 million in FY24 revenue, with continued growth expected through FY25.

“This investment from Five Arrows and DBAG marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Totalmobile,” said Phil Race, Chief Executive Officer of Totalmobile.

Sacha Oshry, Partner at Five Arrows, said: “Totalmobile has built an impressive platform that delivers measurable impact for customers across the public and private sectors. We see in the business a rare combination of strong technology, deep vertical expertise, and long-standing entrenched customer relationships.”