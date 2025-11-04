Homemove acquires Home.co.uk, merging AI-driven moving tools with trusted market data

Residential buying and selling platform Homemove has acquired Home.co.uk, one of the UK’s original property websites, in a move that strengthens its ambition to build the UK’s most comprehensive free-to-list destination for estate agents and home movers.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, follows Homemove’s $5 million growth funding round earlier this year and marks a major step in its strategy to simplify the moving process through technology, data and integration.

Every month, Homemove helps thousands of people manage their entire move — from selling and buying to moving and settling in — through one intuitive, AI-powered platform. In 2025, Homemove secured $5 million in growth funding to accelerate its national expansion.

By combining Homemove’s AI-led platform and fast product development with Home.co.uk’s trusted brand and respected market data, the acquisition creates a modern listings destination designed to connect every part of the moving journey — from first search to viewing, offer, conveyancing and move-in — on a single platform.

James Freestone, co-founder and CEO of Homemove, said:

“Portals have become profit engines instead of product companies that focus on improving the buying and selling experience for estate agents and consumers alike.



We’re building the UK’s most product-led listings destination - one that monetises outcomes, not estate agents.



Home.co.uk will remain free-to-list for estate agents forever and will provide an enriched and integrated full moving experience for home movers. ”

Ben Horton, Founder of Home.co.uk, said:

“Homemove’s technology and product focus perfectly complement Home.co.uk’s 30-year heritage in market data and informed decision-making. This partnership takes that foundation and scales it for a new era.”

Homemove plans to enhance Home.co.uk through 2025 with faster search, agent messaging & integrated booking tools, milestone tracking and listings with more detailed property insights. Listings will remain free for agents, while optional premium upgrades and downstream moving services will provide revenue growth for the Homemove ecosystem.

Home.co.uk will retain its name and continue to evolve under Homemove’s ownership. Both Ben Horton and co-founder Doug Shephard will remain as strategic advisers for twelve months.







