STV and Post-Quantum partner on quantum-safe defence networks

Czech defence group STV has signed a multi-year licence and strategic cooperation agreement with British cybersecurity startup Post-Quantum to deploy its quantum-safe communications platform across European, NATO, and global defence markets.

Founded in London, Post-Quantum develops modular encryption, identity, and transmission systems designed to remain secure in a post-quantum world. The company’s technologies have been adopted by NATO and major financial institutions and include the NIST-recognised Classic McEliece algorithm.

STV Group, headquartered in the Czech Republic, is one of Europe’s fastest-growing defence manufacturers and a leading supplier of munitions, armoured platforms, and loitering systems.

The partnership marks the first large-scale quantum migration of its kind and comes amid growing concerns over the risk of “Harvest Now, Decrypt Later” attacks, in which adversaries collect encrypted data today for future decryption once quantum computers mature.

Under the agreement, STV will integrate Post-Quantum’s NATO-tested platform into its defence systems to protect sensitive data and mission-critical operations from emerging quantum threats.

“This isn’t just about acquiring technology - it’s about building an uncompromising, end-to-end secure ecosystem for the future,” said JUDr. Pavel Kudrhalt, CEO of STV. “With the rising threat of ‘Harvest Now, Decrypt Later’ attacks, quantum-safe defences are no longer optional."

Rikky Hasan, CEO of Post-Quantum, added: “STV’s vision and leadership in defence innovation make them the ideal partner.”