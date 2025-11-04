Froda teams up with Triffin to provide £100M in growth capital for UK consumer brands

Swedish embedded finance provider Froda has partnered with UK-based Triffin, an AI finance platform for consumer brands. Froda will embed flexible working capital directly into Triffin’s agentic finance workflows and make up to £100 million in data-driven financing available to UK businesses over the next three years.

Triffin, launched in 2025, builds AI-powered finance operations tools for consumer brands and operates as an agent of Plaid Financial Ltd, authorised by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. The integration went live in October and is expected to make working capital more accessible and efficient for UK small businesses.

Froda provides embedded financing solutions to banks, fintechs, and payment providers across the Nordics, the UK, Ireland, and Germany.

The partnership embeds Froda’s automated lending technology directly into Triffin’s AI finance workflows, enabling small businesses to access financing instantly for challenges such as upfront inventory costs and long retail or wholesale payment cycles. It marks Froda’s fourth embedded finance deal in the UK and strengthens its footprint in one of Europe’s largest SME markets.

“SME lending is at an inflection point, we’re leaving behind legacy systems built for another era and moving toward a model that reflects how modern businesses actually operate.” said Olle Lundin, co-founder and CEO of Froda.

Triffin’s AI agents automate finance tasks including pay runs, invoicing, and forecasting. The integration of Froda’s financing aims to give brands real-time liquidity while maintaining operational efficiency.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Froda to deliver on our vision of AI finance operations for the next generation of consumer brands. Our customers can focus on growing their businesses without worrying about cash flow, and without being limited by outdated finance models,” said Franklyn Martin, co-founder and CEO of Triffin.